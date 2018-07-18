The Poudre Heritage Alliance Hosts FREE Poudre Pub Talks

Join us for our next Poudre Pub Talk on July 21st, and our first Pub Talk in Greeley! Randy Ray from the Central Colorado Water Conservancy District will be talking about “Managing Our Rivers.” More specifically, he will be discussing the importance of irrigated agriculture, it’s impact on Northern Colorado, and what organizations like CCWCD can do alongside the Poudre Heritage Alliance to engage the public.

Aunt Helen’s Coffee House will be serving up coffee and tea!

The Poudre Heritage Alliance is hosting a series of FREE Poudre Pub Talks this summer at breweries throughout Larimer and Weld Counties, featuring guest speakers talking about a range of subjects related to the Poudre River. This series leads up to Party For The Poudre, happening September 12th at Island Grove Regional Park.