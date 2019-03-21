The Poudre Pour Celebrates our Gem of a River

By Carolyn Hill, Poudre Heritage Alliance

The Poudre River is a multi-faceted gem that touches our lives in many ways. The Poudre Heritage Alliance offers year-round programs such as the upcoming Poudre Pour on March 30 at the Carnegie Center for Creativity in Fort Collins to help people learn about and celebrate this treasure that flows through our backyards.

One of the factors that make our gem of a river so valuable is its durability. Finding ways to balance demands on our working river while sustaining it for future generations is a topic on many people’s minds these days. As event sponsor Lamp Rynearson shares:

“Lamp Rynearson’s purpose statement is to Leave a Legacy of Enduring Improvements. Educating our community about the importance of our precious Poudre River is critical for sustaining future generations.”

Different facets of the Poudre River will be explored during the event’s panel session “A River of Many -Beneficial – Uses”. Speakers from the National Parks Conservation Association, Central Colorado Water Conservancy District, Odell Brewing, Town of Windsor and Rocky Mountain National Park will offer perspectives on history, industry, water management, agriculture, environment, and recreation. The ability for the Poudre to endure is critical, and the Poudre Heritage Alliance hosts presentations such as this one throughout the year to engage the community in the conversation.

In addition to durability, another aspect that gives value to a gem such as the Poudre River is personal tastes and preferences. And, there will be plenty to tickle your taste buds at the Poudre Pour. (Don’t miss out. Tickets selling fast).

Beverages from Human Bean and natural sodas from Rocky Mountain Soda Company

Farm fresh appetizers paired with craft brews prepared by Z Catering

Craft brew tastings provided by Rally King Brewing, Weldwerks Brewing, High Hops Brewery, Gilded Goat Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Soul-Squared Brewing, Horse & Dragon Brewing, Intersect Brewing, Maxline Brewing, Odell Brewing, Snowbank Brewing, and Purpose Brewing & Cellars.

Music by the Blues Society and BethStudio

Beauty is another facet of what makes gems like the Poudre River valuable. The Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area continually inspires artisans such as Dan Perry, one of the events featured artists:

“I draw heavily on nature for my inspiration in both my metalwork and my photography. I often hammer out sinuous organic forms and incorporate them into larger works that speak to the place from which the metal was born. As far as my images, the variation and play of light upon the Cache la Poudre provide me with endless opportunities to explore this relationship as I attempt to capture beauty and drama that is ever changing.”

The works of art created by Dan and other artists, who will be featured in the event’s Art Exhibition and Silent Auction, reflect the many wonders of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area. Those of us living in Northern Colorado are lucky to have such a world-class resource at our fingertips. It is up to each of us to help shepherd this valuable resource into the next century.

David Shigekane, president of The Neenan Company, a Poudre Pour sponsor shares:

“We are proud to celebrate a meaningful cause within Northern Colorado that helps improve our community, leaving our valued resources in even better condition than we’d inherited. As a Fort Collins-based integrated real estate firm, we seek out ways to give back to the community that has so graciously supported us for the past 52 years, and appreciate the opportunity to make a lasting impact for the betterment of the region and those who call it home.”

The Poudre Pour not only gathers the community in celebration and conversation, it provides vital funding for the Poudre Heritage Alliance to operate programs that PROMOTE a variety of historical and cultural opportunities, ENGAGE people in the river corridor, and INSPIRE learning, preservation, and stewardship.

One such program is the Heritage Culturalist Volunteers, which is an ambassador training program that focuses on water law, history, culture, and water heritage. The Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area has an expansive history and covers 45 miles of the Poudre River, serving more than 634,000 local residents and tens-of-thousands of tourists each year. Managing the National Heritage Area would be all but impossible if not for assistance from a talented and dedicated team of volunteers. These experts guide walking and pedaling tours; lead behind-scenes tours of historic sites, and help the Poudre Heritage Alliance staff at special events such as the Poudre Pour.

You can get your tickets here and meet a Heritage Culturalist on March 30!