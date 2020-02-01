The Power of Planning:  A Decade of Difference

By: Kareen Kinzli Larsen, Realtor at RE/MAX Alliance

Just like that, we are at the end of January. How are those New Year’s Resolutions going? Are you still hitting the gym 3 times a week and avoiding the extra expense of your gourmet coffee habit? Every year at this time, we look at our lives and focus on a few things we can improve upon. However, this year is different. We are embarking on an entirely new decade. 2020! That calls for thinking BIG.

Putting those little goals aside, what are your real estate goals for the next decade? Is it to buy your first home or maybe upgrade? Perhaps you plan to pay down your mortgage as you edge towards retirement? Is it to invest in a rental property or maybe buy that commercial space for your growing business? Take a second and think what the next 10 years will look like from a real estate point of view.

Let me put this in perspective and show how impactful a decade can be. Imagine yourself a mere 10 years ago in 2010. The median home price in the greater Fort Collins area was $232,000*. What if you were serious about your real estate goals then? Fast forward 10 years. That same median value is now $423,750*! Perhaps your real estate resolutions deserve a little more attention.

One thing I have learned in life is that goals don’t get accomplished on their own. It takes thought, planning, implementation, but most often it takes help and encouragement from others.

Sit down and have some fun planning the future. Write down your goal and outline steps that will be needed to accomplish it. If you don’t know where to start, bring in the professionals. Even if you are not ready to purchase, meet with a qualified and experienced real estate professional who has knowledge about the specific type of real estate you are interested in. If your goals are related to paying down your mortgage, meet with an experienced lender. Most real estate and mortgage professionals are gracious with their time and advice. It won’t cost you a thing, but you will gain tremendous perspective and a specific list of tasks to get you across the finish line.

*Stats provide by IRES MLS