THE PRCA RAM MOUNTAIN STATES CIRCUIT FINALS RODEO RACES BACK TO THE RANCH EVENTS COMPLEX IN LOVELAND OCTOBER 25-27

TICKETS FOR THE 2018 MOUNTAIN STATES CIRCUIT FINALS ON SALE

(Loveland, CO.) – The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals, one of the largest rodeo events in the region, is racing back to The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, CO. This three-night rodeo will begin Thursday, October 25 and run through Saturday, October 27 at the Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena with nightly performances beginning at 7 p.m.

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals pits the top 12 contestants from Colorado and Wyoming in each PRCA event from that year against each other. The events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and all-around rodeo.

Returning for the 2018 Mountain States Circuit Finals is the ever popular Saturday evening Cowboy Trick-or-Treat. On Saturday, October 27 at 6 p.m., put on your best costume and join us for Cowboy Trick-or-Treat where you can meet the Mountain States Circuit Finals Cowboys and Cowgirls while showing off your costume. Children ages 2-12 dressed in a costume will be eligible to enter the costume contest prior to the rodeo performance. A ticket for Saturday’s performance is required for entry.

Ticket options include General Admission, Weekend Pass, and VIP. General Admission tickets to the event start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12. The weekend pass ticket option is available in advance only and includes one ticket to each night; cost is $50 for adults and $25 for kids. A limited number of VIP tickets are available each night and includes a padded seat, dinner in the cowboy hospitality room, and a rodeo program for $45 for adults and $30 for kids.

Tickets go on sale 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 3 and can be purchased online at www.treventscomplex.com, by phone at 877-544-TIXX (8499) or in person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. Groups of 10 or more save on tickets; call 970-619-4122 for more information.

For more information on the 2018 Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex, visit us online at www.treventscomplex.com.