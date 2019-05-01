The Printed Word Stays and That’s Why We are Growing

In addition to anticipating the return of great weather and longed for outdoor activities like gardening, hiking and dining al fresco, two days in May generally draw our attention: Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, and Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 5, (not just a day to find the best Margarita but a day to consider the cultural contributions of Hispanic and Mexican people).

Recently, I became aware of another special day in May designated in 1993 by the U N General Assembly: World Press Freedom Day, always May 3 and this year on a Friday. As a journalist, this day is especially relevant heralding freedom of expression and freedom of the press, that as Americans, we so often take for granted, but for which journalists around the globe continue to make significant sacrifices.

Talk about new beginnings with the promise of Spring! In a month that celebrates the press, I have the privilege of advising you of an exciting new development — a first for North Forty News — expanded publication! For the first time, we will publish on May 1 and May 13. In June we will publish on June 1 and June 17. As early as this July we are aiming at publishing weekly! Our loyal subscribers will automatically receive our additional issues in the mail.

But why does all this matter?

In a world where some people choose to get their so-called “news” online, it is becoming increasingly known that there exists rampant “disinformation” whereby algorithms are choosing what to publish as news, not based on the facts but based on “trending,” the prevalence of a story’s showing up on social media, and in many cases this published information is totally untrue.

Expanding our publication will enable us to bring you more local, accurate news you want to read including new features in the works.

We are excited about our increased opportunity to serve you, the people of our local communities in Northern Colorado. You are our neighbors — like you, we live and work here. And like you, we have a love and loyalty for all things that happen on the Front Range.

Of course, this expansion is not without risks and challenges — so we are asking our loyal readers that if you always pick up our publication free on our newsstands, please support us through subscribing or making a regular monthly donation of $1 or more via any page on our website. And if you already support us through your advertising, please consider increasing your message as we are now providing the platform to reach many more of your potential customers and clients. To our subscribers, your support means the world to us. We re-invest every penny of your subscription dollar back into your community news.

Accurate local news matters! It not only helps inform us about our communities but also provides us the opportunity to be more engaged and more connected to the people and causes that matter to us — this helps communities remain vital and vibrant and prevents them from devolving into mere locations in which to live.

