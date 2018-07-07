The Promenade Shops at Centerra hosts Movies on Main

LOVELAND – The Promenade Shops at Centerra will continue Movies on Main presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse on Friday, July 13, at the Main Plaza. The preshow entertainment will start at 7pm before airing the film, COCO. The event is free to attend and bringing blankets or chairs is encouraged.

July 13th will feature free cotton candy and popcorn. Movies on Main will continue throughout the summer every Friday evening through July 27, 2018. The movie lineup can be found at www.thepromenadeshopsatcenterra.com. Vendor applications for movie dates are available and can be received by calling The Promenade Shops at 970-461-1285.