Publisher’s Letter: THE Question!

When I spend time with younger folks I try to remember to share with them THE all-important question for them to pose throughout their lifetime:

“What do I want?”

At first, that might seem selfish, trite, or immature — but I can assure you it is not. Within the immense world population each person is born an original. The world waits for our unique contribution. But if all you ever pursue is security you may come to the end of your days with deep regrets for what you might have done, who you might have been.

2020 might be just the time for you to do a practice that can turn out to be very fruitful, especially if you do it every few years. It’s to compile a hard copy written list called: “101 Things I Want.” This takes a few days and will include both the lofty and the trite but with pen in hand, you might be surprised what begins writing itself on the page. When compiling such a list write as fast as possible and do not censure. If you want a new pair of work boots but you already have a decent pair, write it down and specify the brand or the qualities of those boots. You may write down a travel destination you never consciously knew you wanted to see — me, Paris? — write it down.

Once you have your 101 items on the list, review each entry and put a category next to it — Health, Travel, Finances, Stuff (work boots). Then, if you really want this to be a powerful experience, type the list by category, print it out and set it aside.

I guarantee that when you come across this list at a future time, you will be amazed at the number of items you can check off — because you identified “What do I want?”

We all might ask ourselves how old we were when we decided the kind of life we were going to live and what we were allowed to accomplish. Were you six? Twelve? Was that decision influenced by a schoolyard bully or a sibling with their own limited world view?

LIFE! While we have it we have options. And when a person steps into their greater self and becomes a happier, more developed person, we all benefit.

Some people did not discover their unique mission until they were advanced in age. But then one day, finally, they turned a corner and began to live out the life and talents they were born to share with the world. Will you be one of them?

Blaine Howerton