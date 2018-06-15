The Ranch Events Complex launches a new website

Mike Boschert

Loveland, CO – The Ranch Events Complex, Larimer County’s Event Complex, is excited to launch a brand new website for the entire campus on Wednesday, June 13. This new website will adopt the URL of TREventsComplex.com and showcase the many exciting opportunities, events and experiences that The Ranch has to offer.

With the user experience being the driving focus of this new website, TREventsComplex.com includes many exciting new features that will allow users to easily navigate through the site to find just what they are looking for. These new features include:

• Full Campus Upcoming Events Calendar

• Campus Events Sorted By Building

• Event Pages For Every Major Public Event

• Interactive Map For Nearby Attractions & Hotels

• New Advertising Opportunities For Campus Partners

• Customized Widgets For Additional Connectivity Between Social Platforms

The Director of The Ranch Events Complex, Chris Ashby, is looking forward to what the new site will mean for our patrons. “We are all very excited about the new site. It will make it easier for our guests to see all of the events happening in all of the different venues here at The Ranch.”

“This site is truly going to change the way we are able to promote the campus and all of our events here at The Ranch moving forward,” said Spectra’s Mike Boschert, Marketing Manager, Budweiser Events Center. “The brand new TREventsComplex.com has everything the user needs all in one place now; something this campus just did not have.”

By combining all of the events into one central location, The Ranch has designed a website that offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality all while allowing the user to see events in every building on campus.

Users can expect the website to be updated regularly with all of the exciting events The Ranch has to offer including updated information on how to book your next event at Larimer County’s Event Complex.

BudweiserEventsCenter.com will still be used as a promotional URL for the arena and will redirect to the all-new TREventsComplex.com.