The Recreator is out and sign-ups are approaching. Summer is a time to enjoy the outdoors and be active. The summer edition of the Recreator is out and includes all of your summer favorites, like Pooch Plunge, swimming lessons, and sports leagues, as well as a few newbies like spikeball and lacrosse. Registration for summer programs opens at 7 a.m. on May 9.

Grab a copy of the Recreator at one of their Recreation centers: Northside Aztlan Community Center, Senior Center, EPIC, Mulberry Pool, The Farm, Foothills Activity Center, and the Pottery Studio. You can also browse the digital version of the Recreator.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Beat the heat this summer at City Park Pool. The pool is open for summer beginning May 25 at 10:30 a.m. Check out the website for information about hours and pricing.

Registration

Registration for summer programs begins May 9 at 7 a.m. Register online or at one of our open Recreation Facilities.

Senior Center Member early registration is May 7. To sign up for a Senior Center membership, call 970.221.6644.