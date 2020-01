The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Main Streets Program hosted a storefront holiday decoration contest.

Businesses throughout the area entered the contest, competing for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize.

Entries were judged on a variety of criteria, one of which was use of lights.

1st Place: Kinzli Real Estate

($100 in Chamber Bucks)

2nd Place: Wellington Auction Services

($75 in Chamber Bucks)

3rd Place: Wellington Boys and Girls Club

($25 in Chamber Bucks)