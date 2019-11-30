The Rural Larimer Health Access Plan

Rural Larimer Health Access from the Karen Stockley for County Commissioner Campaign

The numbers are in and it is not looking good for many of our neighbors in Larimer County. We have seen a nearly 5% increase in the number of uninsured in the last two years alone (4.9% in ‘17 to 9.7% in ‘19) – 34,000 residents with no reliable access to primary and urgent healthcare needs.

For some perspective: 34,000 residents is more than the total populations of Estes Park, Timnath, Wellington, Berthoud, Red Feather Lakes, Laporte, and Campion – Combined. That would still leave an additional few thousand uninsured Larimer County residents. This is serious and we need to take action now.

The problems with access to healthcare however isn’t limited to just broken bones, last minute surgeries, or a flu that could turn deadly if left untreated. In Larimer County, 46,969 or 13.4% of residents experienced a need to access mental health care but did not receive it. This could have been a result of high cost, access or both limitations.

This issue doesn’t impact just working class families or low income seniors either. According to the latest Colorado Health Access Survey it showed that nearly 1 in 5 Larimer County residents didn’t get access to a doctor’s appointment as soon as was needed. Regardless of reason, this barrier to healthcare is disappointing and unacceptable for Larimer County – period.

That is why Karen Stockley has a plan to address that – and it will be paid for.

The creation of a Health Access Hotline for Rural Larimer County residents – This would

provide the process to set up appointments, connect patients with no-or-low cost transportation services, and screen for insurance enrollment needs.

Create a new funded Rural Access Transit Program – This program will be managed by the

Larimer County Department of Human Services with a small fleet of vehicles. Such access can both be used by approved healthcare providers for in-home visits and transportation to and from appointments. This would be of particular support for those who require treatment specialists, therapies, surgeries, and any other serious healthcare needs.

Expand the mission of the Larimer County Board of Health to include access to healthcare as a part of their advisory capacity – This would entail creating new Healthcare Access Board who will report to them with the sole focus of getting access to healthcare in Larimer County to 100% of residents no matter where they live. Set aside funding to create public and private partnerships with current medical

transportation services – In Larimer County, these services would be willing to expand their provider areas to include all or most rural areas that require such transportation assistance.

Providing no-or-low cost pop up clinics across Larimer County on a year round basis

to connect with rural residents – This would allow communities access to both medical professionals, community health partners, and benefits specialists within each clinic to treat and insure as many people as possible. As well, there would be a means to connect those in need of hunger prevention resources, educational services, and job training options.

This will take time and investment. Larimer County requires a Commissioner who will do more than show up to meetings. What is needed is a Commissioner that will speak up for the citizens.

These are just some of the things Larimer County can do to ensure that citizens are provided access to healthcare to every part of our beautiful county. It is no longer acceptable to have such barriers for some as everyone deserves access to timely healthcare. That is why Karen will be working for you and your families to ensure all citizens have Healthcare Access in Larimer County. This can be paid for in full – with the half penny sales tax being proposed the current County Commission.

We need to have leaders in office willing to advocate for the citizens – Karen Stockley is that leader.

