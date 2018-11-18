The Salvation Army Fort Collins Launches Annual Red Kettle Campaign

Captain Isaias Braga

Red Kettle Campaign Underway that Supports Vital Programming and Services for children, seniors and families.

FORT COLLINS, CO (Nov. 14, 2018) The Salvation Army Fort Collins Corps Community Center will launch its annual Red Kettle Campaign with a Red Kettle Kick Off Event on Saturday, November 17 at 10am. The event will be held at The Salvation Army Fort Collins, 3901 S. Mason St, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

The Kettle Kick Off event will feature a proclamation from a City Mayor Wade Troxell representative and a performance from Liberty Commons Elementary School Christmas Choir. Advisory Board Chair and Councilman Ray Martinez will give a few words about The Salvation Army, and will be joined at the event by Councilmembers Kristin Stephens, Darin Atteberry and Ken Summers.

The event is free and open to the public. After the meeting, those in attendance are invited to stay for a burger lunch on the property.

Following the kick off, bell ringers will be seen throughout the town through Christmas Eve at various grocery stores raising money for those in need in the Fort Collins area.

The money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign is a critical source of funding for vital programs and services for hundreds of families, youth and senior citizens in in Fort Collins. This includes meals, toys and other holiday support for those in need, along with funding for food pantries, social services, and education programs throughout the year. Funds raised during the holiday season support needed services and transformational programs all year round. The Salvation Army has been providing services in Fort Collins since 1894.

“We see new people in need of The Salvation Army’s services each day,” says Captain Isaias Braga, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Fort Collins. “Each circumstance is a bit different. Some parents have seen their hours reduced and can’t make ends meet, and others don’t have enough income to cover the rising cost of food and utilities. We are excited to get the red kettles back out there so that we can continue to help all those in need.”

“With only six weeks to raise funds that need to last all year, it’s critical that we get off to a strong start this year,” added Captain Braga. “We are fortunate to live in such a caring and supportive community and we’re asking our friends and neighbors to help us achieve a successful Red Kettle Campaign in Fort Collins.”

A Red Kettle will be there for donations, and attendees are encouraged to sign up to volunteer bell ring this holiday season.

The Red Kettle tradition began in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee wanted to help feed needy citizens in San Francisco. McFee remembered the ferry landings in Liverpool England, where people would sit with small kettles that travelers would toss spare change into to help the less fortunate. Placing his own kettle on Market Street in Oakland California, McFee was able to help individuals on Christmas. The idea traveled to Boston in 1897 and the Red Kettle Campaign has been a tradition ever since.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 150 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to imsalvationarmy.org.

