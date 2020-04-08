The Salvation Army Ramps Up Service in Fort Collins

Amid Coronavirus concerns, The Salvation Army helps Fort Collins with food assistance

The Salvation Army continues to provide traditional social services to those we serve, including food and shelter. As our nation adapts to social distancing guidelines, The Salvation Army Fort Collins has pivoted to provide breakfast, lunch and food baskets through a drive-up/walk-up window at their location at 3901 South Mason Street, Fort Collins.

The Salvation Army Fort Collins has helped 1,275 families and individuals in the last two weeks in response to COVID-19 and other concerns.

Community members are welcome to stop by The Salvation Army Fort Collins to receive a food box from 10am-3pm Monday – Friday.

To get additional help or learn more about the options, the public can call 855-768-7977.

“During times of need, The Salvation Army is here to serve our neighbors,” says Major Mike Dickinson, The Salvation Army Intermountain Divisional Commander. “If you need help or would like to help, please contact us. We’re here for our Larimer County community.”

Individuals we serve daily will feel the impacts of this crisis on a greater level. The Salvation Army is in urgent need of food, hygiene items and financial assistance to be able to provide these vulnerable populations with adequate support throughout this pandemic. The Salvation Army will accept food and hygiene donations from 9am-4pm Monday – Friday.

Learn more and give at fortcollins.salvationarmy.org or salarmy.us/IMcovidinfo.

