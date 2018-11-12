The Silvertones Sing in the Holidays!

Sunday, November 18, 2018 | 2:00 pm

Jack o’ lanterns have given way to luminaria. Old Town festive lights are lit. Thanksgiving is just around the corner. And the Silvertones are busy rehearsing for their annual holiday concert.

Come sing in the holidays with the Silvertones as the 150-voice senior choir presents its annual holiday concert on Sunday, November 18, at 2 pm. The concert will be held in the McNeal Auditorium at Fort Collins High School (please use the north parking lot).

Along with special guests the Dickens Carolers of the Larimer Chorale, the Silvertones will entertain and move you with songs of holiday joy, traditions, and messages of peace. Selections will include those reflecting English, American, and Jewish cultures and will include familiar carols.

The Silvertones is an outreach choir program of the Larimer Chorale that was founded in 2012 for persons over 55 years old. With its emphasis being on camaraderie and singing for the fun of it, the choir provides an avenue for active older adults to engage in recreational singing. The Silvertones currently has a roster of 160 members.

For information on the Silvertones and how to join, see https://www.larimerchorale.org/silvertones-choir-older-adults-outreach-program-larimer-chorale

