The ‘SPECTRUM’ of fashion converges in this year’s CSU Fashion Show April 6

Story by Zamzam Mohammed

On Friday, April 6, Colorado State University’s Department of Design and Merchandising will present its annual fashion show, “SPECTRUM,” at the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m.

The CSU event showcases talents from 24 senior designers’ collections and 30 draping designs. The show provides an opportunity to unveil garments conceptualized, designed and constructed solely by the Design and Merchandising students.

Many of the senior designers featured in SPECTRUM are currently interning at fashion agencies in New York as well as worldwide. The collections are exquisitely designed to reflect each creator’s vision and style.

A Versatile Collection

Jack Savoie, one of this year’s designers, describes himself as a minimalist, evident in his collection’s aesthetics. “I wanted to create something that was versatile and could go with an existing wardrobe,” Savoie said. “All the pieces are interchangeable and can be worn different ways within the collection.”

The simple color palette, “mainly black with a pop of red and silver,” makes Savoie’s “influencer” collection timeless.

“SPECTRUM” was chosen as the theme for this year’s show to encompass diversity. From the collections to the models, and everything in between, the show will be a true demonstration of multifaceted, avant-garde fashion.

Skylar Richardson, one of the four directors of the fashion show, said, “SPECTRUM” encapsulates the wide scope and uniqueness of the garments, models, stage and, most of all, the potential this show holds.”

Completely Student-Run

The show is entirely produced by students in the fashion production class led by Carol Engel-Enright, a faculty member in the department and fashion show production lead. A spring class is devoted to the production of the show, including all aspects of the event. About 80 students, along with four directors, are separated into committees that handle all the nitty gritty details to ensure a successful night.

“Every year the show gets better and better,” Engel-Enright said. “I’m excited about CSU blossoming into an icon of fashion, helping both designers and merchandisers emerge, bringing together raw talents and presenting them in the best light.”

The evening’s events will feature spectacular stage design showcasing the true essence of spectrum. “We are incorporating the array of colors within the rainbow into the stage design to represent individual collections,” said Kaitlin Fawns, stage design manager. “The collections are organized based on color, style and theme, making a spectrum.”

More than 150 people attended the model call, and after serious deliberation, 60 models were handpicked by the model committee to wear the distinctive garments.

VIP Reception, Tickets

A VIP reception will take place prior to the fashion show, from 5 to 7 p.m. The formal “green carpet” affair will include drinks, appetizers and a silent auction with materials and merchandise from the various sponsors and donors to the show.

Tickets to the “SPECTRUM” fashion show are priced between $10 and $25, depending on seating location.

The Department of Design and Merchandising is part of the College of Health and Human Sciences at Colorado State University. The program provides students the knowledge and tools to succeed in the apparel industry, ultimately to reach their best potential in whatever level of production or sales they choose to pursue.

For more information regarding the department and tickets, visit www.dm.chhs.colostate.edu, http://www.lctix.com or https://csufashionshow.wordpress.com.

For updates and sneak peeks into the show, follow CSU Fashion Show on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Be sure to follow @Proudtobeacsram on Instagram the night of the event to watch live feed from the show and backstage.