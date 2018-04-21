Taste of Loveland Serves up the Goods!

Story and photos by Theresa Rose

The Taste of Loveland event is a celebration of local food, wine, beer and spirits presented by the Foothills Service League, a non-profit organization created to support handicapped and disadvantaged youth. The Foothills Gateway School for the handicapped supplies services, supplies and capital to handicapped individuals.

The organization is made up of approximately 40 women whose goal is to raise money for their charities: Foothill’s Gateway, Inc and the Namaqua Center. A diverse group, ranging from professional to homemakers, they enjoy sharing their talents with hard work and experiencing the satisfaction of assembling the fundraising events and succeeding in supporting the two organizations. Last year, the group was able to raise $64,000 at the Taste of Loveland.

The event was held on Thursday, April 19 at the Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology in Loveland.

