The City of Fort Collins is building a plan for the future development of the city. The time his now to speak up about local food. The Larimer County Farmers Alliance is inviting you to two rapidly approaching dates they will gather at Odell’s.

On the agenda is to form ideas and formally draft them into comments. The first meeting will have city planners giving a brief introduction. Then break into small groups to discuss ideas. Lastly, reconvene to discuss as a larger group. The second meeting we will be writing the formal draft comments to submit to the city.

The two food causes being addressed are

POLICY SHC 5.4 – REGIONAL FOOD SYSTEM Participate in and follow the Northern Colorado Regional Food System Assessment project and other Larimer County agricultural efforts, and implement their recommendations at a local level, if appropriate. POLICY SHC 5.5 –COMMUNITY HORTICULTURE Encourage and support the establishment of community gardens and other horticultural projects throughout the City to provide food, beautification, education, and other social benefits. Support the development of community led horticulture projects and agricultural activities on appropriate City owned lands (e.g., Homeowner Association-run garden plots in neighborhood parks, ongoing leasing for agricultural purposes, and farmers’ markets in public plazas and parking lots) and in both new and established neighborhoods.

To learn more, attend the meeting and add your comments.