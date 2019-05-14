The Timnath farmers’ market is seeking vendors to fill the market located in downtown Timnath at the historic Colorado Feed & Grain this season. The market runs from May to October and takes place the first Sunday of each month, and is open to the public from 10 am to 2 pm (set up begins at 8 am for vendors). The cost is $40 per market or $210 for all markets for a 10′ by 10′ area.

The Timnath community is growing quickly and the traffic that goes by on Harmony Road is increasing every day with new neighborhoods and apartment buildings popping up. Over the past year, the indoor Public Market has had great attendance from the community and last year’s outdoor Farmers Market was very popular. With the booming popularity of the new Timnath Beerwerks Brewery next door, we are anticipating an even larger turn out for this season.

There will be live music, food trucks, community activities, and local vendors & farmers selling their products. If you are interested in being a vendor or have questions, please contact Jack Robertson (Market Coordinator) at sundaymarket@ coloradofeedandgrain.com or 619-212-0883.