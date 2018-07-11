THE TOUGHEST MONSTER TRUCK TOUR IS RETURNING TO BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER, APRIL 5-6

Zack Orr

TICKETS FOR TOUGHEST MONSTER TRUCK TOUR GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, JULY 13 AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

(Loveland, CO.) – April 5 and 6, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to the Budweiser Events Center with three huge shows! The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 7:30pm on Friday, April 5 and 1pm and 7:30pm on Saturday, April 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 13 and free pit passes will be included with every ticket purchased through August 5.

Last year, Bigfoot came back with a vengeance after losing the Tour Championship to rival Snake Bite the year before. The competition was tough at all events in 2018, with less than 10 points separating Bigfoot and second place winner Quad Chaos going into the last event of the year-but Bigfoot stayed the course and won. In 2019, the competition will be fiercer than ever, with Quad Chaos looking to redeem himself, 2017 Champion Snake Bite vowing to take back the title and the rest of the field looking to make an upset.

“If you ask any monster truck driver who has competed in the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, they will tell you that indeed, the TMTT has the most difficult tracks of all the tours, which is why it is called the Toughest Monster Truck Tour,” said Kelly Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Because of the high level of difficulty, only the best monster truck and drivers are invited to participate.”

To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, all tickets purchased from July 13 through August 5 will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. The Pit Pass gets fans in early to walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take photos and get autographs.

Tickets, starting at $25 for adults and $15 for kids, are available at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office, www.budweisereventscenter.com and by phone at 877-544-TIXX. There are also discounted family 4-packs and group ticket options available. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount and can get more information by calling (970) 619-4122. All seats are reserved. Additional fees may apply.

For information and reviews about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.

About The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventComplex.com.

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Corporate Partnerships. All divisions are in place at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, a 7,200 seat multi-purpose venue that is home to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.