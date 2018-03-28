The Town of Timnath Police Department seeks Police Officer

The Town of Timnath is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Application and requirements can be downloaded at timnath.org/updates/timnath-police-department-now-hiring/
IMPORTANT: Each application package submitted must contain a Timnath Employment Application, and a Release and Waiver Form.
Completed packages shall be submitted to: Town of Timnath, 4800 Goodman St. Timnath, CO. 80547. The position will remain open until filled. Incomplete applications will be discarded. No online applications will be accepted.
