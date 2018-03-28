The Town of Timnath Police Department seeks Police Officer

Chief Sherri Wagner

The Town of Timnath is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Application and requirements can be downloaded at timnath.org/updates/timnath-police-department-now-hiring/

IMPORTANT: Each application package submitted must contain a Timnath Employment Application, and a Release and Waiver Form.

Completed packages shall be submitted to: Town of Timnath, 4800 Goodman St. Timnath, CO. 80547. The position will remain open until filled. Incomplete applications will be discarded. No online applications will be accepted.