The Water & Energy Program is now accepting Home Efficiency Assessment applications for 2019

February 27, 2019
Home Efficiency Assessment

Are you a Fort Collins Utilities or Loveland Water & Power customer? Would you like to reduce your home’s water & energy use? The Larimer County Conservation Corps has partnered with Fort Collins Utilities and  Loveland Water and Power to offer services and products to improve your home’s efficiency at no cost to you.

How to receive a Home Efficiency Assessment:

  1. Click the link above and submit your assessment application. [https://larimercountyconservationcorps.fullslate.com/]
  2. Wait for us to contact you to schedule your home efficiency assessment.
  3. Have a recent utility bill available for when our crews visit your home.

During the assessment corps members will:

  Conduct a basic inspection of your home’s insulation, appliances, windows, toilets, and heating/cooling system.

  Install appropriate efficiency measures based on your home’s needs. These products may include: LED light bulbs, water conserving showerheads and aerators, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, clotheslines, and high-efficiency toilets.

  Educate you about water and energy efficiency practices and services.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLEASE CONTACT:

PHONE: (970) 498-6660
EMAILlccc@larimer.org

