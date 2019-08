The Wellington Community Band

Calling all musicians. The Wellington Community Band, an all-volunteer, privately funded group will commence fall rehearsals on Monday, September 9th at 7pm at the Zion Lutheran Church, 8322 N. 2d Ave, Wellington CO. If you play a band instrument and would like to join, the band is preparing for the Veterans Day and Christmas performances. Follow the band on Facebook. Complimentary woodwind repair is available at rehearsals.