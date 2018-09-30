Theater Company of Lafayette presents “The Laramie Project” October 5-14 at Lafayette’s Arts Hub

Gloria Shanstrom

October 2018 marks the 20 year anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s murder.

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised, and battered body was not discovered until the next day, and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay.

Moises Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half, in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. Some people interviewed were directly connected to the case, while others were citizens of Laramie. Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project members have constructed a deeply moving theatrical experience from these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie. “The Laramie Project” is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

This moving piece was proclaimed “a riveting theatrical experience” by The New York Times and was the winner of the 2002 Stonewall Book Award. This show is written by Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theatre Project and includes a cast of over 20 multi-generational actors. TCL’s “The Laramie Project” is directed by Nanci Van Fleet.

PSA/Calendar:

Theater Company of Lafayette

“The Laramie Project”

October 5-14

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30; Sundays at 2pm

Tickets prices: General Admission – $16, Students, Veterans & Seniors – $13.

Purchase at www.tclstage.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Performing at Lafayette’s Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.

**Please note: Due to adult themes, this show is not recommended for children.

