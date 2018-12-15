Think recycling during the holidays

Gloria Cohen

Don’t trash it, recycle it instead. The Larimer County Landfill is accepting Christmas trees from Larimer County residents for free, from Dec. 21 to Jan. 21, 2019. Remember to remove stands, bags and all decorations before disposal. Residents bringing Christmas trees only can use the ‘No Trash’ lane and head for the Green Waste area (look for signs). However, if you’re also bringing trash, you must enter through the gate.

The Larimer County Landfill Green Waste Program has diverted waste since 2017. Christmas trees are collected with other green waste and sent to Biochar Now to be made into a carbon-rich material used as a soil amendment.

You can recycle other holiday discards, too. Broken or non-working holiday lights can be recycled at select hardware stores. All gift boxes, food containers and wrapping paper (without foil) should be placed in curbside recycling. Reduce recycling confusion by clearly designating recycle bins, compost bins and trash cans, for guests.

Christmas Tree Recycling

What: Cut trees free from lights, decorations, stands and bags

Where: Larimer County Landfill Green Waste Program area | Wellington Public Works Shop (corner of

Grant and 6th St.)

When: Dec. 21–Jan. 21, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Larimer County Landfill | Dec. 21–Jan. 20 Wellington Public Works Shop

Holiday Lights Recycling

What: Broken or non-working holiday lights (strands only)

Where: Ace Hardware – both locations in Fort Collins, Lowe’s – all locations in Fort Collins and Loveland

When: Now through January 2019

Please note: Christmas lights are not recyclable with your regular household recycling.