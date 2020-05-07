Third Transfort Bus Operator Tests Positive for COVID-19

The City of Fort Collins has been notified that a third Transfort bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). In order to protect the privacy of the individual, identifying information and medical records will not be released.

The positive test was self-reported to the City of Fort Collins on May 1. The bus driver was out sick April 21-26 and returned to work April 27. They were tested after a family member tested positive.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines indicate the risk to others is low, out of an abundance of caution, the City is sharing information about the routes the operator worked so that any passengers on those routes can be mindful of any potential symptoms.

A list of routes they operated in the period prior to May 1 is listed below.

DAY/DATE ROUTE #BUS # TIME(S)

Thursday, April 16: Route 19 – 6 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.

Friday, April 17: Route 16 – 5 a.m. to 11:41 a.m.

On other days the operator worked (April 15, 20, and 27-19), the operator was on a lead operator shift and did not drive a bus.

All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March. The public is asked to only use Transfort for essential trips and passengers are asked to attempt to keep at least six feet of distance between other customers and Transfort staff.

Passengers are also asked to board from the rear doors of the bus unless they are using a mobility device. All passengers are required to wear a mask or face covering as of May 1.

Transfort has been disinfecting driver and passenger areas of its buses in addition to regular nightly cleaning. The South Transit Center, Downtown Transit Center, and CSU Transit Center buildings are currently closed, but passengers may board and exit buses at the transit centers.

Future updates about Transfort’s response to COVID-19 will be posted online at ridetransfort.com.

For more about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus