This July, it’s Game On at Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture

By Town of Windsor

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and explore the great things happening at your local parks and recreation centers. This July, join in on the fun and games offered by local parks and recreation with Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department as they celebrate Park and Recreation Month. They plan a variety of fun and free activities for residents of all ages and abilities — including Yoga in the Park, Free Days at Chimney Park Pool, Windsor Lake and the Windsor Community Recreation Center.

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), by inviting you to get in the game. With everything from free daily entries to facilities, fun competitions and exploring new parks, there are plenty of ways that residents can celebrate with us!

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture strives to impact lives and building community pride by offering many programs and amenities to our community emphasizing in the areas of health and wellness, social equity, conservation. Head out and enjoy one of our 40 miles of trails, one of our 25 parks, the Community Recreation Center, Windsor Lake or participate in one of our many sports or programs.

NRPA encourages people that support parks and recreation to share why they think it’s important with the hashtag #GameOnJuly and #RecreationLivesHere.

To learn more about July events, visit windsorgov.com/PRC or follow us on social media at facebook.com/WindsorPRC, twitter.com/WindsorPRC and Instagram.com/Windsor.PRC