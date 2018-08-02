This Weekend! Visit the NoCo Hemp Village at the 6th Annual ARISE Music Festival in Loveland, CO

Visit the NoCo Hemp Village this weekend at the scenic Sunrise Ranch in Loveland, CO on August 3-5, 2018, at the ARISE Music Festival. The 3-day event will bring together hemp enthusiasts and music lovers to educate attendees and strengthen the growing hemp community.

Colorado Hemp Company, producer of NoCo Hemp Expo, has been a contributor of ARISE Festival since the first event in 2013. The NoCo Hemp Village brings together hemp companies such as CoHempCo, PureHemp Technology, Freida Farms, Pocket Disc, St. Margaret’s Holistic Remedies, Steve’s Goods, H.O.P.E. and leading industry experts to offer hemp arts and crafts, yoga, CBD healing modalities, apparel, hemp massages, and more!

Mark Your Calendar

The Southern Hemp Expo – Sept. 28-29, 2018

The inaugural Southern Hemp Expo is coming to Nashville, TN, this September at The Fairgrounds Nashville. An extension of the highly successful Colorado based NoCo Hemp Expo, the event will feature a full scale exhibition hall, informative panels, demonstrations, the Let’s Talk Hemp Speaker series, and more. Visit our website for more information on sponsorships, exhibiting, speaking, attending, and more!

NoCo6 Hemp Expo – Mar. 29-30, 2019

We need a bigger boat, and we’ve got one! The 6th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo is set for March 29-30, 2019, and is headed to Denver, CO. The Expo will showcase everything from the top companies and brands to leaders and pioneers in farming, genetics, product development, innovation, technology, market strategy, and everything hemp.

About the Colorado Hemp Company

The Colorado Hemp Company is a division of WAFBA LLC (We Are For Better Alternatives), based in Loveland, CO, and producer of NoCo Hemp Expo, the world’s largest and most comprehensive trade show and conference for industrial hemp.

For more information, visit http://cohempco.com/, and find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact

Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural, tel 303.807.1042

steve@compassnaturalmarketing. com

Morris Beegle, Colorado Hemp Company, tel 970.541.0448

hemp@coloradohempcompany.com