This week’s LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE

LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS' SCHEDULE December 31, 2018 – January 4, 2019 Monday, December 31, 2018 1:30pm - 2:30pm Community Development work session with Todd Blomstrom, Director of Community Planning, Infrastructure & Resources regarding: 1. Floodplain Policy Tuesday, January 1, 2019 County Offices will be closed in observance of the New Year's holiday Wednesday, January 2, 2019 7:30am – 8:00am Commissioners Donnelly and Dougherty may attend the Swearing-in Ceremony for the Treasurer, Treasurer's office 8:00am – 10:00am Commissioner Dougherty may attend the Extension Advisory Committee meeting, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins Thursday, January 3, 2019 6:00pm – 10:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park, CO (streamed from Estes Park website) A. CALL TO ORDER B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE C. DISCUSSION ITEM: 1. APPEAL TO BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF PLANNING COMMISSION DECISION TO UPHOLD STAFF DEVELOPMENT PLAN #DP 2018-04, APPROVED BY STAFF AUG. 6, 2018 (ESTES PARK MOUNTAIN COASTER); Request: Consider and decide on an appeal of the Estes Valley Planning Commission's decision to uphold staff approval of DP 2018-04 (Estes Park Mountain Coaster Development Plan) on October 30, 2018.; Location: East Side of Dry Gulch Road., Estes Park, CO, in unincorporated Larimer County within the Estes Valley Planning Area D. ADJOURN Friday, January 4, 2019 8:30am – 2:30pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the State Board of Human Services meeting, 1575 Sherman Street, Denver 10:00am – 11:30am Commissioner Donnelly may attend the Northern Colorado Regional Tourism Authority meeting, Windsor Community Recreation Center, maple Conference Room, 250 11th Street, Windsor 12:30pm – 2:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend the I-25 Funding Committee meeting, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 – JANUARY 4, 2019 Jan 2 8:00am Extension Advisory Committee, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins