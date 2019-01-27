Thornton Pipeline Hearing Continues on Jan 28 in Fort Collins

On Monday, Jan. 28, the County Commissioners will hear continued testimony on the route from County staff, affected neighborhood groups, Save the Poudre and No Pipe Dream. If time allows, public comment will begin that evening. If not, it is scheduled to continue on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, with two minutes per speaker. The hearing will take place at 200 W Oak Street, Fort Collins, in the hearing room (lower level) at 6:30 pm.



Despite a request by the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners to return with a “significantly changed” 1041 application for their water project, the City of Thornton presented a very similar application, with a slight route adjustment in the first two miles of a 70-mile pipeline.

The grassroots organization No Pipe Dream invites the public to join them at the continued hearing on Jan. 28 to voice support for the Poudre Alternative. Leaving water in the river through Fort Collins would improve the health of the river and potentially avoid 20 miles of pipeline. A pipeline in north Fort Collins comes with significant disturbance to area residents, easements on private property, traffic interruptions and continual noise and light pollution from a 10,000 sq. foot pump station on private land.

Members of No Pipe Dream believe that the Poudre River is the natural pipeline for Thornton’s water and that the city has failed to analyze all reasonable alternatives. Thornton has shifted its pipeline route from Douglas Road to County Road 56, simply moving the issues further north. The Poudre River was considered by Thornton in the past and is still a feasible option today.





For information on how to stop Thornton’s pipe dream and keep the water in the Poudre, go to https.//nopipedream.com.