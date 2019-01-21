Thousands come to Old Town Fort Collins to honor Martin Luther King Junior

Thousands of people lined Old Town Square and then took to the streets for a parade this morning to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Streets along the route were closed temporarily while the crowd walked from Old Town Square to the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University.

Some people carried signs, others just walked celebrating human rights and the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. People of all ages were there.

“I brought my daughter to show her how important it is to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Junior,” said Brian of Fort Collins. “I can’t believe how many people are here, compared to previous years,” he said.

The mass of people walked through the Oval and then through parts of campus to the Lory Student Center where they sat down for and event labeled “Be the Catalyst.” The ballroom at the Lory Student center was filled as entertainment, key note speakers, and breakout sessions continued throughout the day.

For more information – http://lsc.colostate.edu/campus-activities/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-march-celebration/