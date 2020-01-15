Thousands Expected to Participate in Fort Collins Martin Luther King Jr. Day March

By Joe Giordano
SOURCE, news and information from CSU
To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Colorado State University and Fort Collins community will hold its annual march and celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, featuring a talk by the president and CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado.
Help NFN Grow
This year’s theme for the march and celebration is “Preservation to Manifestation,” with a focus on community building through the strengths and talents of individuals.
The 1.2-mile march, which last year attracted nearly a thousand attendees, will begin on the south end of Old Town Square at 11 a.m. March leaders will guide participants south on College Avenue and west on Laurel Street. Marchers will then head around CSU’s Oval and west on Isotope Drive to end at the Lory Student Center for the celebration.
Malik Burton, a graduate student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, will start the march in Old Town Square with a charge and challenge to the community around the theme of “Preservation to Manifestation.”
“The day gives us the opportunity to recognize the significance of Dr. King,” said Adrian Jones, student development and retention coordinator of Black/African American Cultural Center at CSU. “We’re excited. It’s going to be a lovely day of service and community.”
Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration
Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
- 9-10:30 a.m. — Community service project in Lory Student Center 382
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Transportation to Old Town for those who took part in the Community Service Project
- 11 a.m.-noon — MLK March starts at Old Town Square
- Noon-1 p.m. — MLK Celebration in LSC Main Ballrooms with keynote speaker Ryan E. Ross
Website: mlkfortcollins.org
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
1/18 - Live music with Tanner Fussell
970-372-2780
Teaching Tree's 50th Birthday Gala!
970-613-1455
Be the first to comment