Thousands of Cyclists Ride for People Affected by Multiple Sclerosis

Bailey O’Neal, PR Manager, National MS Society

DENVER, CO — An estimated 2,500 cyclists are setting out to raise $3.6M toward a world free of MS by riding as much as 178 miles over 2 days with 6 different route options that include as little as 45 miles in 1 day. Bike MS: Colorado will depart from Front Range Community College in Westminster on June 23, ride to Colorado State University in Fort Collins and conclude back in Westminster onJune 24. The ride will feature scenic routes through quaint towns and backroads surrounding the Horsetooth Reservoir where cyclists will enjoy rolling terrain and mountain climbs.

“Bike MS is an experience grounded in camaraderie that brings together cyclists of all levels for one reason – to create a world free of MS,” said Carrie Nolan President, National MS Society, Colorado. “Funds raised from this event support cutting-edge MS research as well as programs and services for people living with MS in this community.”

Bike MS: Colorado is one of nearly 80 rides across the country hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society . This year, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate in Bike MS nationwide.

Primal and The Pickle Juice Company are Premier National Sponsors of Bike MS. Primal is also the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor and sponsors “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease. Bike MS: Colorado is powered locally by Anthem, and Left Hand Brewing Company is the Official Beer Sponsor.

WHEN: June 23 – 24, 2018

WHERE: Day 1 Start Line & Day 2 Finish Line – Front Range Community College (3645 W 112th Ave, Westminster, CO 80031)

Day 1 Finish Line – Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO

WHY BIKE MS: Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers—while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: bikeMS.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

To see what Bike MS is like, check out this video: https://youtu.be/9yzv6GOz8oA

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide. The Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.