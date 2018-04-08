Three Board Members Reelected and One New Board Member Elected to PVREA Board

Amy Blunck

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA) welcomes one new board member and three incumbents after the election results of the Cooperative’s 79th Annual Meeting held on Saturday, April 7.

Over 1,200 people of the member-owned Cooperative gathered today at Embassy Suites in Loveland to cast final ballots for the election of directors and conduct the Cooperative’s annual business meeting.

Four Board of Director positions were up for election in 2018: one in Boulder County and three in Larimer County. The membership elected incumbent Ron Sutherland to serve a four-year term in Boulder County. Bryan D. Ehrlich is welcomed as a new board member to serve a four-year term in Larimer County. Incumbents James F. Fender and Rick Johnson were reelected to serve a four-year term in Larimer County.

“The Annual Meeting is our main event in which we look forward to every year. We enjoy engaging with our members, sharing the successes and challenges of our co-op and reporting on what we’re planning for the future that will best serve the membership.” PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth commented, “We were pleased to have so many members attend and engage with us.”

The membership also enjoyed various community booths, bucket truck rides, electrical safety demonstrations, breakfast and entertainment. PVREA President and CEO Wadsworth spoke about the PVREA’s focus on the future regarding affordable rates, reliability, renewable energy, and upcoming, new programs. PVREA Board Chair Rick Johnson presented on PVREA’s recent micro hydropower project near Kersey. Members also received reports from the Colorado Rural Electric Association, PVREA’s trade association, and Tri-State Generation and Transmission, PVREA’s wholesale power supplier.

The Cooperative’s 2017 Annual Report can be found online at www.pvrea.coop.

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving nearly 42,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer and Weld Counties in Northern Colorado.