Three Colorado Court of Appeals Judges to retire

Nominating Commission sets date to select nominees

By Jon Sarché

Deputy Public Information Officer

Colorado Judicial Department

Tel. 720-625-5811

Cell 303-210-6682

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission invites qualified attorneys to apply for three Colorado Court of Appeals judgeships created by the retirements of the Hon. Daniel M. Taubman, effective Feb. 25, 2020; the Hon. John R. Webb, effective Feb. 29, 2020; and the Hon. Robert D. Hawthorne, effective Feb. 13, 2020. The Commission will meet on Nov. 19-20, 2019, at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center to interview applicants and select nominees for appointment by the governor.

To be eligible for appointment to fill a vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the State of Colorado and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The annual salary for a Court of Appeals judge is currently $180,697. The initial term of office of a Court of Appeals judge is a provisional term of two years. Thereafter, the incumbent judge, if retained by the voters, has a term of eight years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex-officio chair of the Nominating Commission, Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive of any of the 22 judicial districts. Applications are also available at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill a vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex-officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019.

Applications will be kept confidential, except that the nominating commission shall disclose the names, work addresses, and work telephone numbers of the three nominees submitted to the governor.

The members of the Supreme Court Nominating Commission are: Kathleen Lord and Daniel Ramos, 1st Congressional District; Shannon Stevenson and Kimberley Jordan, 2nd Congressional District; Robert Scott and Sean Murphy, 3rd Congressional District; R. Stanton Dodge and Deborah Suniga, 4th Congressional District; Jay Patel, 5thCongressional District; James Carpenter and Michael Burg, 6th Congressional District; Carolyn Fairless and Heather Lipp, 7th Congressional District; and Connie McArthur, at-large.

This commission currently has one vacancy.

JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION

APPLICATION FOR COLORADO STATE COURT JUDGESHIP

NEW INSTRUCTIONS PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

Instructions

The application form for a Colorado state court judgeship can be found on the Judicial Branch website at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm. Please be complete and thorough in answering the questions; and, if an answer to any question requires more space than provided, attach a separate sheet of paper for each question. Do not change the margins or font size on the application.

Your application materials should be prepared in the following manner:

The application should be saved as a PDF file (preferably in text searchable format). The electronic application does not need to contain a signature. If your application materials include multiple documents (i.e., cover letter, personal statement, reference letters) these documents should be combined into one single PDF document with the reference letters attached last.

You may submit letters of reference from not less than three and not more than five individuals who are in a position to comment upon your qualifications for a judicial position. It is preferred that reference letters are included with your application submission. If they are submitted directly by the author, they should be submitted as described below in paragraph 4. It is your responsibility to ensure that all letters of reference are submitted by the filing deadline.

Your application materials compiled as outlined above should be sent via email

with your name and Court of Appeals in the subject line attaching your materials as compiled above no later than 4 p.m. on October 28, 2019 to the following email address:

judicial.applicants@judicial.state.co.us

**You should receive an automatic response to your email submission. If you do not, please call Nikky at the number below to confirm receipt.

Your application must be received no later than: 4 p.m. on October 28, 2019.