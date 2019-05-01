Three Free Mother’s Day gifts May 12 from Silver Grill

Moms can get three free gifts from historic Silver Grill Cafe in Old Town Fort Collins on Mother’s Day, May 12. The first 300 Moms will receive gifts before or after enjoying breakfast or lunch. The 86-year-old restaurant, 218 Walnut St., is open 7 am – 2 pm.

Mother’s Day Schedule

7 am – 2 pm

Moms who dine at the restaurant will receive a beautiful succulent plant and Mystery Gift envelope with a coupon to redeem on their next visit from May 16 – June 15, 2019. Mom’s coupon will be one of the following:

Free meal for four 10 percent – 25 percent off entire check Free Giant Cinnamon Roll 4-pack Free Giant Cinnamon Roll, or Free glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice.

10 am – 1 pm

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Complimentary “Pampered Hands Treatment” on the Patio Lounge. The treatment from Namaste Salon and Spa in Fort Collins includes a cuticle oil treatment and relaxing hand massage.

Throughout the day, Silver Grill will serve a special Mother’s Day dish called “Croque Madame,” which is Chef Heather Beckman’s twist on a French classic. Croque Madam features grilled ham, asparagus, stone ground mustard, and Gruyere on grilled sourdough bread, topped with homemade herb béchamel and 2 eggs sunny side up.

The Silver Grill – Northern Colorado’s oldest restaurant that opened in 1933 – is a slice of the past and a tradition in Fort Collins for breakfast and lunch. Homestyle cooking complemented with modern dishes, an old-style atmosphere, and famous homemade giant cinnamon rolls is a draw for locals and tourists.

Silver Grill worked with Plantorium Greenhouse in Fort Collins to secure the succulent plants.

For more information on Silver Grill’s Mother’s Day event, visit www.silvergrill.com.