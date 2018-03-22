Thundering hooves, flying mallets—it’s polo at CSU!

Sally Roth

sroth@northfortynews.com

“College polo is the most fun and cheapest polo you will ever get to play,” enthuses Bennett Moore, president of the Polo Club at Colorado State University (CSU). Not a polo player? The matches are just as much fun for spectators, and several March and April events, held at the Equine Sciences center, 735 South Overland Trail, Fort Collins, will provide a thrilling view of the fast-paced sport. Admission is $8; children and students are free.

“The team would love more attendance at their matches!” says Cindy Tse, assistant director of sports clubs at CSU. Matches are scheduled for March 23, 7 p.m., and March 24, 11 a.m., and the team will also hold a JV Tournament April 9-13, beginning at 5 p.m. each day. On April 27, 7 p.m., and April 28, 11 a.m., watch the action of the Alumni Tournament. Keep up with upcoming events by following the Polo Club’s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/CSUPolo/

The CSU Polo Club owns more than 20 horses, ranging in skill and ability from beginner’s to varsity mounts, which are kept at the Equine Sciences center for use in the sport. CSU men’s and women’s teams have won national championships over the four decades the Club has been in existence, most recently the National Men’s Championship in 2015.

Previous polo experience is not needed to join the CSU Polo Club. For more about the Club, visit https://equinescience.agsci.colostate.edu/polo-club/ or https://csurec.colostate.edu/programs/sport-clubs/csu-sport-clubs/polo-equine/