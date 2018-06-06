Tickets Now On Sale for Pathways’ A Vintage Affair Event

A Vintage Affair to be held Friday, July 27, 2018, 6:30-9 p.m.

Jill Maasch

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (June 4, 2018) – Wilbur’s Total Beverage is pleased to announce that tickets for its 17th Annual A Vintage Affair event are now on sale and may be purchased at Wilbur’s TotalBeverage or at pathways-care.org/ava. Tickets are $80 per person, and all guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. A Vintage Affair will be held at the CSU Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom on Friday, July 27, 6:30-9 p.m. to benefit the Pathways Children’s Healing Garden, which will provide interactive healing opportunities for grieving youth in the community.

“This classic wine and beer tasting event has become an annual tradition in northern Colorado,” said Mat Dinsmore, owner of Wilbur’s Total Beverage. “We are thrilled to connect our many vendors with community members for an enjoyable night of supporting Pathways’ incredible mission.”

A Vintage Affair will feature an elegant night of more than 200 wine and beer varieties from around the world, unlimited gourmet appetizers, a silent auction, games and more. Thanks to the generosity of Wilbur’s Total Beverage, guests will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a drawing to win 99 bottles of wine or 99 bottles of beer.

A Vintage Affair will specifically benefit Pathways’ Children’s Healing Garden project, which is expected to be completed later this year. This innovative endeavor will serve as a space for more than 600 grieving youth in the community to experience healing and active learning. The garden will feature many unique aspects, such as an oversized “bird’s nest” with an “eggs” seating area for one-on-one counseling, a memory garden, sand play area, steps for moving between tiers, a mandala area for art therapy and many more.

Learn more about A Vintage Affair and the Children’s Healing Garden at pathways-care.org. A Vintage Affair would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. Presenting Sponsor: Wilbur’s Total Beverage; Gold Sponsors: Columbine Health Systems, Interstate Battery, Surgery Center of Fort Collins; Silver Sponsor: Houska Automotive, Blue Federal Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente, Blue Mesa Group Safe Ride Sponsor: Yellow Cab/Z-Trip; Media Sponsors: Coloradoan, KUNC/KJAC, Townsquare Media; Print Sponsor: Alphagraphics.