Tickts on sale Friday, June 29 for three nights of PRCA Rodeo

Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo at The Ranch, August 5-7

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

Loveland, CO – The 2018 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, runs from August 3-7 at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. The PRCA Rodeo presented by Pedersen Toyota, kicks off at Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch on Sunday, August 5. This three-day event, ending Tuesday, August 7, will be an exciting experience for all. The buckin’ starts each night at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office, by phone at 877-544-TIXX (5499), or online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com.

The 2018 PRCA Rodeo will offer several fun features, such as Hall of Fame Stock Contractor – Beutler and Son Rodeo Company, and world class bullfighters, Dusty Tuckness and Nathan Harp. In addition, the specialty act this year will be the ever popular traditional Charro, Trick Roper and Horseman, Tomas Garcilazo.

The rodeo’s performance intermissions will be sure to entertain all. Opening night, Sunday, August 5, is “Local Heroes Night Honoring Military and First Responders”. The Monday, August 6 intermission will be the 4-H Parade of Champions, which will showcase the Larimer County 4–H livestock champions. On Tuesday, August 7 will be the crowning of the 2019 Larimer County Fair and Rodeo Queen. All three nights will include Mutton Bustin.

Tickets for the PRCA Rodeo are $14 and $19 plus applicable fees. 4-H family night tickets, which can only be ordered through a 4-H leader, are $10. Groups of 10 or more can save by calling 970-619-4122 for more information. Season tickets can be purchased through Christina at 970-619-4009.

The 2018 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, held at The Ranch Events Complex August 3-7 will have entertainment for guests of all ages to enjoy. Events at this year’s Fair include Carnival Americana, August 3-7, Agfinity Fireworks August 3-4, Gnarly Barley Brew Festival presented by Shock Top August 4, and the PRCA Rodeo presented by Pedersen Toyota August 5-7. There is also live music, specialty shows, vendors, and exhibits. To kick off the 2018 Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, the annual parade will be held in downtown Loveland on July 28. The 4-H Junior Livestock Sale, caps off the Fair on August 8. For a complete schedule of events and other pertinent Fair information, visit HYPERLINK “http://www.LarimerCountyFair. org” LarimerCountyFair.org.