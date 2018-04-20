Timnath Clean-Up and Appreciation Day on April 21

Theresa Rose

Are you getting the itch to declutter and clean out your home this spring? The Town of Timnath is holding a Town Clean Up and Appreciation Day for you to donate or dispose of those items in your home, garage or shed you need to get rid of!

The event is happening on Saturday, April 21 from 8:00 am to noon at two locations: Timnath Elementary School at 3903 Main Street and Bethke Elementary School at 5100 Schoolhouse Drive. There will be dumpsters and cardboard recycling bins available at both locations. Residents may dump their trash and cardboard on a first-come, first-served basis until the bins are full.

This event is free and open to Timnath residents only. Participants must bring proof of residency to the sites.

Prohibited items are: Electronics, Hazardous materials, Rocks, Dirt, Appliances, Carcasses, Oils and Paints.

“Brand Spanking Used”, a nonprofit thrift store, will be at Bethke Elementary School to accept donations of used furniture, clothing, costumes, jewelry, housewares, sporting goods, office supplies, records, books and more!

For more information, please CLICK HERE.