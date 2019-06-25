Timnath Community Park Concert Series

Timnath Community Park Summer Concert Series

What’s summer without music? The Timnath Community Park Summer Concert Series is back. The multiple-week event allows us to showcase Colorado’s remarkable musical talents. This year they have a little bit of rock, folk, and funk.

The popular band, Movers & Shakers, kicks off the series on June 20, followed by Pandas & People on July 18 and The Jakarta Band on August 15. All concerts happen on Thursday nights, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your dancing shoes to fully enjoy the music.

Good eats and snacks from food trucks will be onsite.

Food trucks:

June 20-

Backyard Bird

Blazin’ Wood Fired Pizza

A-maize’n Kettle Corn

July 18-

Smoke Bomb BBQ

The Sweaty Moose

The Betty

Aug 15-