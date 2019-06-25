Timnath Community Park Summer Concert Series
What’s summer without music? The Timnath Community Park Summer Concert Series is back. The multiple-week event allows us to showcase Colorado’s remarkable musical talents. This year they have a little bit of rock, folk, and funk.
The popular band, Movers & Shakers, kicks off the series on June 20, followed by Pandas & People on July 18 and The Jakarta Band on August 15. All concerts happen on Thursday nights, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your dancing shoes to fully enjoy the music.
Good eats and snacks from food trucks will be onsite.
Food trucks:
June 20-
- Backyard Bird
- Blazin’ Wood Fired Pizza
- A-maize’n Kettle Corn
July 18-
- Smoke Bomb BBQ
- The Sweaty Moose
- The Betty
Aug 15-
- Austin Taco
- Bigs BBQ
- Liquid N2 Ice Cream
Enjoy live music and local food trucks at the Timnath Community Park Concert Series!
Thursdays, June 20, July 18 & August 15
Timnath Community Park, 5500 Summerfield Parkway
