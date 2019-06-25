Timnath Community Park Concert Series

June 25, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Life in NOCO 0
Timnath Community Park Summer Concert Series

Timnath Community Park Summer Concert Series

What’s summer without music? The Timnath Community Park Summer Concert Series is back. The multiple-week event allows us to showcase Colorado’s remarkable musical talents. This year they have a little bit of rock, folk, and funk.

The popular band, Movers & Shakers, kicks off the series on June 20, followed by Pandas & People on July 18 and The Jakarta Band on August 15. All concerts happen on Thursday nights, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your dancing shoes to fully enjoy the music.

Good eats and snacks from food trucks will be onsite.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Food trucks:

June 20-

  • Backyard Bird
  • Blazin’ Wood Fired Pizza
  • A-maize’n Kettle Corn

July 18-

  • Smoke Bomb BBQ
  • The Sweaty Moose
  • The Betty

Aug 15-

  • Austin Taco
  • Bigs BBQ
  • Liquid N2 Ice Cream

Enjoy live music and local food trucks at the Timnath Community Park Concert Series!

Thursdays, June 20, July 18 & August 15

Timnath Community Park, 5500 Summerfield Parkway

 

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

STORE MANAGER NEEDED!

by Spoons, Soups, Salads and Sandwiches - 1 week ago

NOW HIRING Prep Cook

() -

by Spoons, Soups, Salads and Sandwiches - 2 weeks ago

85 Acre Horse Property On Gordon Creek

by Continental West Realty - 15 hours ago

View More

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*