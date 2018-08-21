Timnath Concert Series Presents Soul School Sept. 6

Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

TIMNATH, Colo. – (Aug. 20, 2018) – The Town of Timnath invites the northern Colorado community to its last concert of the Timnath Community Park Concert Series on Thursday, Sept. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The free concert will take place at Timnath Community Park, 5500 Summerfields Pkwy. in Timnath and feature jazz and funk band, Soul School.

Soul School boasts an extensive repertoire that appeals to audience members of all ages. Golden oldies, beach, Motown, country, jazz, rock, funk, rhythm and blues and contemporary are only a few of the styles they play. In addition to their vast playlist, they are best known for their harmonious vocals and fun dance moves.

The concert is free and open to the public. The following local food trucks will be onsite so attendees can purchase dinner: Bedrock BBQ, Austin Taco and Liquid N2 Ice Cream.

Learn more about the event at https://timnath.org/timnath-community-park-concert-series-2018 or https://www.facebook.com/townoftimnath.