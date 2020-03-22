Timnath Foundation Launches “Timnath Community Cares”

Website with Resources Offers Ways to Keep Timnath Business Going

The website www.timnathfoundation.org will have more information about this program online in the coming days. You’ll be able to submit confidential requests of needed support for you or others in our community, ask questions, donate funds or sign up to volunteer. In the meantime, you may contact Timnathfoundation@gmail.com to share a need or find out how to help. This may be a simple request, “I am isolated and need someone to bring my medicine”, or “I lost my job and need help with a bill.” Also, the funds collected will be available to help our local businesses as needed.

HOW TO CONNECT

Visit the Timnath Foundation website – TIMNATHFOUNDATION.ORG – in the coming days and on the home page you’ll find a way to request assistance or to donate. We will not share your information unless you give us permission to do so. You may also send a check made payable to Timnath Foundation “Timnath Community Cares”, and mail it to the Timnath Town Center, 4750 Signal Tree Dr. Timnath, CO 80547. As the Timnath Foundation is a non-profit entity, any donation you make may be tax-deductible.

SUPPORTING INDIVIDUALS

Many of our neighbors might be considered high-risk of contracting the virus and therefore could be feeling isolated or have needs as they minimize interactions with others.

Know your neighbors’ phone number, especially those who are older or living alone. Check-in on them regularly.

Ask if they need anything – medicine, an errand, groceries, a meal, snow shoveling.

Be kind, patient, positive and caring to all, as no one truly knows what the other person is going through right now or how they might be hurting.

Look for neighbors that may be struggling and let them know you are there.

Reach out and ask for help if you need it.

Donate or volunteer your time.

SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES

The practice of social distancing and the Governor’s recent orders to temporarily suspend dine-in service at restaurants and bars will have a real impact on our local businesses and our neighbors who own them. Many Timnath restaurants are small business operations without the financial backing of large corporations; they rely on us to stay viable. Timnath Community Cares is a place where you can donate funds to support our local businesses and help them and their employees weather this time.

Buy a gift card to use at a later time.

Use their delivery or pick up services for take-out as you can.

Shop online as you can if available.

Look to go virtual when available such as classes taught online.

OTHER RESOURCES & SUPPORT:

There are other community resources or support available: