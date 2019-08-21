Timnath Park Expansion

EXPANDING OUR COMMUNITY PARK

During a summer afternoon, there’s no better place to play than at the Timnath Community Park. We’re excited to announce that starting in late summer/ early fall 2019, we will be starting work on Phase 2 of this project on one of our community’s favorite gathering places.

Phase 2 improvements include:

  • An extension to the south of the existing park

  • A new parking area

  • A restroom

  • A maintenance building

  • A second playground

  • Additional plaza spaces

  • A dog park with two separate areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs

  • A large open turf playfield that will be available for open play and informal activities

We’re excited about the next phase of the project and creating a space that residents can enjoy for years to come!

 

