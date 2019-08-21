Timnath Park Expansion

EXPANDING OUR COMMUNITY PARK
During a summer afternoon, there’s no better place to play than at the Timnath Community Park. We’re excited to announce that starting in late summer/ early fall 2019, we will be starting work on Phase 2 of this project on one of our community’s favorite gathering places.
Phase 2 improvements include:
-
An extension to the south of the existing park
-
A new parking area
-
A restroom
-
A maintenance building
-
A second playground
-
Additional plaza spaces
-
A dog park with two separate areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs
-
A large open turf playfield that will be available for open play and informal activities
We’re excited about the next phase of the project and creating a space that residents can enjoy for years to come!
