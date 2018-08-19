Timnath Police now Hiring

The Town of Timnath is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. The following information is provided for recruitment purposes only and is not meant to represent a comprehensive position description. IMPORTANT: Each application package submitted must contain a Timnath Employment Application, and a Release and Waiver Form. Completed packages, along with a resume, shall be submitted to: Town of Timnath, 4800 Goodman St. Timnath, CO. 80547. The position will remain open until filled. Incomplete applications will be discarded. No online applications will be accepted.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Town of Timnath is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. The following information is provided for recruitment purposes only and is not meant to represent a comprehensive position description.

Officers will be responsible for enforcing local, State and Federal ordinances, regulations and laws. Officers must be able to perform individually and cooperatively with other officers and/or agencies while performing enforcement duties and all other associated tasks and responsibilities. Officers will be expected to process crime scenes; properly handle evidence; prepare affidavits, citations and narrative reports; apprehend suspects; safely operate a police vehicle in emergency and non-emergency situations; perform rescue and other first-responder functions; and effectively communicate with the public. Officers must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, be they complex or general in nature. Officers must be able to make complete and appropriate decisions, often in stressful environments. Successful officers will be detail-oriented and able to exercise a high degree of discretion and independent judgment. Officers may respond to non-criminal calls for service, such as barking dogs and noise complaints, and must be able to serve the public with professionalism and respect. Work is scheduled on a rotating shift basis, Sunday through Saturday, to include holidays, and is subject to change.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Colorado POST certification or certifiable through POST preferred but will accept applications for non-POST certified/certifiable candidates;

Must be 21 years of age by application deadline;

High School Diploma or GED – College coursework or degree preferred;

Valid Colorado driver’s license and a good driving record;

No felony or domestic violence convictions and no recent drug use;

No convictions of certain misdemeanors, as defined by Colorado P.O.S.T., which would influence peace officer certification;

Lawfully eligible to carry a weapon in the State of Colorado;

Must be a U.S. citizen or legally eligible to work in the United States by application deadline;

SALARY AND BENEFIT INFORMATION

Starting Salary: $54,400 to $59,295 per year (DOQ); 3% increase based upon successful completion of training program and additional compensation for years of service in law enforcement

Bimonthly pay period;

FLSA Nonexempt

PERA retirement plan;

Excellent Health, dental and vision insurance;

EAP and health/fitness incentives

Town provides all equipment except for firearm and footwear.

HIRING PROCESS MAY INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Integrity interview

Panel interviews

Written test

Interview with Town Manager

Background investigation

Psychological and medical screening

Polygraph examination

Drug testing

Candidates should complete the Timnath employment application, Release and Waiver form, and provide a resume with their application package. Please provide fifteen years of employment on the application if applicable. No online applications will be accepted. Additional information and application documents can be found above and below on this page.

If a candidate is hired and completes a POST academy while being sponsored by Timnath, they will be required to sign an employment agreement for reimbursement of POST expenses if voluntary resignation occurs within 2 years of hire date.

The position will be open until filled. Incomplete applications will be discarded.

Contact Information:

Chief Sherri Wagner

swagner@timnathgov.com