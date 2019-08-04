Timnath Reservoir – Health Advisory/Alert

August 4, 2019 Cynthia Wilson News 0
Timnath Reservoir Health Advisory: Blue-Green Algae 
Timnath Reservoir Health Advisory: Blue-Green Algae. 

Timnath Reservoir Health Advisory: Blue-Green Algae 

By the City of Timnath

This is a precautionary alert to advise all users of the Timnath Reservoir that Blue-Green Algae (Cyanobacteria) may be present in areas of Timnath Reservoir.  Blue-Green algae can cause illnesses such as; diarrhea, abdominal pain, eye and skin irritation, and rashes. Experts advise against wading or swimming in areas where Blue-Green Algae is present, and keeping pets and livestock away.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow

 

How to spot blue-green algae

• A cyanobacteria bloom can turn water turquoise, bright green, pea green, brown or other unusual shades. Rafts of froth or foam sometimes appear.

• At times blooms appear along shorelines and in bays and other areas shielded from wind and waves, and often follow periods of hot, calm weather and can persist into the fall.

• Experts advise against wading or swimming in water with this appearance, and keeping dogs and livestock away.

To protect yourself and your pets:

  • avoid contact with blue-green algae blooms
  • Do not swim or wade in water where blue-green algae is visible
  • Do not drink or cook with water from this reservoir
  • Clean fish well and discard guts – avoid eating fish that look unhealthy
  • If contact occurs, wash with clean water as soon as possible

If, after being in the reservoir, you or your animals have sudden or unexplained sickness call your doctor or veterinarian.

Blue-green Algae symptoms
Timnath Reservoir Health Advisory: Blue-Green Algae

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The photos below were taken At Timnath Reservoir.

Timnath Reservoir Health Advisory: Blue-Green Algae 
Timnath Reservoir Health Advisory: Blue-Green Algae

 

 

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

New Podcast for Tech Employees

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 6 days ago

Need a good house cleaning?

by Andora Cleaning - 6 days ago

Front Range Classical Ballet Summer Intensive

970-980-8425

by Front Range Classical Ballet Academy - 1 week ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply