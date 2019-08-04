Timnath Reservoir – Health Advisory/Alert

By the City of Timnath

This is a precautionary alert to advise all users of the Timnath Reservoir that Blue-Green Algae (Cyanobacteria) may be present in areas of Timnath Reservoir. Blue-Green algae can cause illnesses such as; diarrhea, abdominal pain, eye and skin irritation, and rashes. Experts advise against wading or swimming in areas where Blue-Green Algae is present, and keeping pets and livestock away.

How to spot blue-green algae

• A cyanobacteria bloom can turn water turquoise, bright green, pea green, brown or other unusual shades. Rafts of froth or foam sometimes appear.

• At times blooms appear along shorelines and in bays and other areas shielded from wind and waves, and often follow periods of hot, calm weather and can persist into the fall.

• Experts advise against wading or swimming in water with this appearance, and keeping dogs and livestock away.

To protect yourself and your pets:

avoid contact with blue-green algae blooms

Do not swim or wade in water where blue-green algae is visible

Do not drink or cook with water from this reservoir

Clean fish well and discard guts – avoid eating fish that look unhealthy

If contact occurs, wash with clean water as soon as possible

If, after being in the reservoir, you or your animals have sudden or unexplained sickness call your doctor or veterinarian.