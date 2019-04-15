Timnath Residents Council Update

Timnath Town Council Decisions

03-26 Meeting

Resolution NO. 17: Poudre River Trail Grant

At the March 27 meeting, Town Council voted unanimously for staff to move forward with a grant application through Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO). This grant would be submitted in partnership with the City of Fort Collins, Larimer County and the Town of Windsor to help fill in parts of the Poudre Trail that have yet to be developed. The vote helps move this project forward, one that many residents in Timnath are excited to see completed

04-09 Meeting

Resolution NO. 20: May 2019 Proclaimed Mental Health Awareness Month

At the April 9 meeting, Town Council voted unanimously to declare May “Mental Health Awareness Month.” The Town was approached by Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Services Department to issue this proclamation. Since 1949, May has been Mental Health Awareness Month and with mental health or substance abuse issues affecting one in four Coloradoans, joining together with other Larimer County communities in this proclamation helps increase awareness around mental health issues.

Resolution NO. 24: Temporary Administrative Suspension on Consideration of Oil and Gas Permits

At the April 9th meeting, Town Council also voted 3-1 to issue an administrative suspension on oil and gas permits for 90 days. Given that the State of Colorado just passed a major reform to oil and gas regulations last week, this temporary administrative suspension pauses consideration of any oil and gas permits for 90 days, giving staff time to review changes and advise on next steps. Although no permits have been submitted at this time, the administrative suspension allows staff time to better understand the legislative changes to determine what local regulations are needed to protect and preserve our community. This means that the first and second reading of the original oil and gas ordinance and the public hearing scheduled for April 23 is canceled.