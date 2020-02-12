Timnath Town Council Annexes Approximately 291 Acres for New Development

The Timanth Town Council voted to approve a new annexation on January 14 at the Town Council Meeting.
K&M Farms was annexed totaling 291.48 acres of new developable land for the town in three town-owned parcels.
“Strategic annexations and land acquisitions allow the Town to ensure that future development aligns with community expectations and Town of Timnath standards,” the town stated in a town communication to the public. “It supports Town efforts to address community priorities through thoughtful, long-term planning.”
The sites are located in Weld County North and South of Highway 14 and west of Weld County Road 15.
