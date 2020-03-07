Timnath Town Council Updates, 2/25/2020 Meeting

Accepting the Results of the Police Department Organizational Transition Assessment Conducted by McGrath Consulting

During the February 25 meeting, council voted to approve the findings from the police department organization transition assessment completed by McGrath Consulting Group. The assessment included a departmental cultural evaluation and provided information related to the Department’s ability to staff, schedule and train officers.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The assessment also includes suggestions for consideration as the Department continues to develop best practices and appropriate service levels for Timnath. Generally, the Department is supportive of the recommendations but the presented plan was based on the assumption that Larimer County would continue to provide augmented contract law enforcement services indefinitely.

The Larimer County sheriff has since noted that this perpetual contracted service assumption is not feasible from the County’s perspective. With this change in assumed future circumstances taken into account, the Department and staff have conducted additional research. Considering all research, the Department and Staff recommend a target 20-officer count to meet the specific needs of the Town and its anticipated growth over the next decade. The Department and Staff are confident that this projected personnel strategy will ensure that the Department is adequately equipped to meet the demands of our community as it continues to grow.

Timnath Police Department’s Extreme Risk Protection Order Policy

Council voted to approve the Timnath police department’s extreme risk protection order policy. The Colorado state legislature recently adopted House Bill 19-1177, which requires each law enforcement agency to adopt procedures for applying for and implementing court-ordered Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

An Extreme Risk Protection Order is intended to temporarily prevent high-risk individuals from harming themselves or others, or from possessing firearms. The approved Policy will help the Department comply with the recently adopted mandatory state law and draft their own department procedures to support the policy. Timnath residents have identified public safety as a high priority for the Town, and the approved policy helps promotes safety for officers and the public community.

The Timnath Police Department’s Body-Worn Camera Policy

Council voted to approve a body-worn camera policy for the Timnath Police department. Body-worn cameras are a developing law enforcement tool that can provide compelling evidence by recording events, statements, searches, and other key moments in the early stages of a case. Timnath residents have identified public safety as one of their highest priorities.

This policy will encourage transparency for both residents and the Timnath police officer and it promotes the Department’s values. The Policy provides general guidance for the operation and maintenance of body-worn cameras, as well as guidance on the uploading and retention for body-worn camera recordings, and charges the Chief of Police with adopting, enforcing and updating the specific procedures and guidelines that are necessary to implement the Policy. The department will draft its own procedures to support the approved policy.

2020 Comprehensive Plan Update

Town Council voted to approve the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Update. Over the last year, staff has been working on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan with the assistance of consultant Logan Simpson to create an update to the existing Comprehensive Plan that was adopted in 2013. Typically, Comprehensive Plans are updated every five years. One of the goals of this Comprehensive Plan Update was to update and combine multiple individual plans into one overall cohesive planning document.

As part of the process, staff enlisted the help of a steering committee that included Planning Commissioners, a Town Council Member, Town residents from various neighborhoods and business owners. Staff met with the steering committee eight times throughout the year to gather their input on all aspects of the plan and to get their guidance as residents into the direction on how the Town should grow. The Town also engaged the public by either online survey or at Town events and open houses.

Snow Removal Pilot Program

Council voted to approve a snow removal pilot program. During the February 11 meeting, Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle expressed interest in exploring a snow removal pilot policy and asked staff to prepare a policy for the next meeting. This pilot program adds additional plow routes on local streets that follow school bus routes on a trial basis for the remainder of this snow season. It will increase the percentage of school bus routes in the Timnath area being plowed from 71% to 80%. Staff will notify those who live along these routes of the change and at the end of the season, the Town will follow up with affected residents to gather feedback before determining whether or not to permanently add these routes to our snow removal policy.

Olde Timnath Estates Minor Subdivision

Council voted to approve the Olde Timnath Estates minor subdivision. Olde Timnath Estates is a minor subdivision application for 3 new single-family detached lots on 9.5 acres to create what will be known as the Olde Timnath Estates Subdivision. The entire property is 44.76 acres and includes an existing single-family detached residence. Access to these three new lots will be from a new private drive cul-de-sac entrance off Buss Grove. The remaining 35 acres will continue as a single-family residence being the primary use.

Timnath Landing Preliminary Plat Amendment No.1

Council voted to approve the Timnath Landing preliminary plat amendment. This proposal would create 52 single-family attached, fee simple lots located in the Timnath Landing Subdivision, with the intent to create paired housing. The single-family attached lots will range from 2,300 square feet to 4,140 square feet. There are also open space, park areas, and trail connections included with this plat.

Rendezvous Subdivision Final Plat Filing 2

Council voted to approve the Rendezvous Subdivision final plat filing 2. This application is a final plat application for the 2nd Filing of the Rendezvous (Trailside) Subdivision for 352 single-family detached and attached fee simple lots. There is a neighborhood park with a future clubhouse being provided along with pocket parks and the continuation of the Poudre River Trail from the Riverbend Subdivision to the west and through this filing to Three Bell Parkway on the east. This final plat is in conformance with the approved Preliminary Plat, Zoning and PD Overlay for the property.