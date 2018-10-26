Cameron Lalor, Marketing & Membership Coordinator

Fort Collins, CO – On the morning of Wednesday, October 31st, the Downtown Fort Collins community invites children and their families to creep along the sidewalks of Old Town for the free, kid-safe, community trick-or-treating experience, Tiny Tot Halloween presented by COUNTRY Financial!

This family-friendly Halloween celebration, now in its 31st year, takes place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Downtown Fort Collins. Participants will gather in Old Town Square Plaza beginning at 10 a.m. to receive a trick-or-treat bag (while supplies last) with a map indicating the designated trick-or-treat area. Trick-or-treat bags and route maps are available at the branded COUNTRY Financial tent located in the middle of Old Town Square. As you grab your bag and map, be sure to enter your email address at the COUNTRY Financial tent or either Information Booth located in Old Town Square or Oak Street Plaza to register to win a $100 Downtown Gift Card redeemable at over 150 business in Old Town.

Then, the tiny skeletons, ghosts and witches will venture along the sidewalks of Old Town collecting treats from costumed staff members and their decorated storefronts.

Trick-or-treating is available at select downtown businesses along College Avenue, Walnut Street, and Mountain Avenue. Crossing guards will be present at major intersections to ensure everyone’s safety.

New this Year: During Tiny Tot Halloween, the community is invited to join professional ventriloquist Meghan Casey of Rocky Mountain Puppets and her team of puppets as they perform “The Great Witch Hunt” on the Old Town Square Stage presented by UCHealth!

This interactive free performance will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. The DBA would like to thank presenting sponsor COUNTRY Financial and Official Event sponsor UCHealth for supporting Tiny Tot Halloween. In addition, this event would not be possible without the ongoing support of DBA Annual Sponsors: High Country Beverage/Coors Light, First National Bank, Kaiser Permanente, Colorado State University, The Eye Center of Northern Colorado, Dellenbach Motors and Odell Brewing Co.

