Tips for your pets during the spooky holiday

Halloween is quickly approaching and at Wellington Veterinary Hospital we are getting ready to see all our favorite pets in costumes.

During this fun and spooky holiday it is important to remember there are things that are dangerous and frightening to your pets. Below are a few things to keep in mind:

Candy is for the trick or treaters, not for pets.

Chocolate of any kind is dangerous to pets. Another concern is xylitol, an artificial sweetener added to some candies and gum.

Candy wrappers are potentially dangerous as well – keep all candy out of the reach of paws! Call your veterinarian immediately if you suspect your pet has ingested any candy.

Make sure your pets have their ID’s and microchip information up to date and use extreme caution when opening the door for trick or treaters so your pets don’t run out.

If your pet isn’t exceptionally social it is likely a good idea to keep them locked away as strange people and costumes can increase anxiety and stress out your pet.

We all love to see pets in costumes, however it is important to check that the costume fits appropriately. A costume that is too big can get twisted and get caught on objects leading to injury and a costume that is to tight can impede movement, breathing, hearing and meowing or barking. And don’t forget to check for any small dangling pieces that can be chewed and choked on.

No matter ghost, goblin, princess or other – we look forward to seeing you and your pets dressed up this Halloween!

